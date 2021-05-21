Ottawa splash pads closed until mid-June under Ontario's three-step reopening plan

The water will be turned off at splash pads in Ottawa parks as the temperature hits 30C on Friday, as the provincial Roadmap to Reopen plan delays the opening of the water features.

The city began turning on the water at splash pads earlier this week, with all splash pads expected to be open ahead of the May long weekend.

Now, the splash pads must remain closed a few more weeks. Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan states outdoor pools, splash pads and wading pools cannot open until Ontario enters Step 1 of the reopening plan in June.

"I'm really disappointed because I know kids were looking forward to that. You've told us the hot weather is coming, it would have been great to get the splash pads open," said Mayor Jim Watson during an interview on CTV News at Five.

"But unfortunately, the province has said no."

On Twitter, Watson called on Premier Doug Ford to keep the splash pads on.

"Please reconsider your decision to not allow splash pads to open at the same time as other outdoor activities like golf and basketball," Watson said in a tweet directed at the premier. "It's going to be over 30 degrees this long weekend."

Ottawa Public Health gave the city the green light to open the splash pads despite the stay-at-home order.

"I think the assessment is that a splash pad is very similar to a playground in terms of its exemption to be open under the provincial stay-at-home order," said Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health, during a media availability on Wednesday.

Several councillors said on Twitter Wednesday that splash pads were being turned on this week, as the temperature hit 30C.

Capital Ward Councillor Shawn Menard's office said on Twitter that the office had been informed that splash pads, including the water feature at Lansdowne, will not open this weekend.

"It has been confirmed that splash pads fall within Step 1 of the Provincial Roadmap which is not anticipated to start until June 14," said Capital Ward.

On Wednesday, Coun. Glen Gower told constituents in his ward that splash pads would be open by the end of the week. Now, he's letting them know they'll remain closed.

"It's unbelievable that the government won't let splash pads open for kids," said Gower. "I especially feel for parents and kids in our community who do not have air conditioning. This is a real health issue."

Gower encouraged people to contact the Premier and their MPP about the issue.

Councillor Menard called the decision to keep splash pads closed, "silly."

I encourage residents to contact the Premier and your MPP about this.

While you're at it, please ask about their plans for re-opening schools. Doctors, educators, and other experts are telling us that the prolonged closure is harming our kids' mental and physical health.