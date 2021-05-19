Ottawa splash pads open this week, no masks required in the water

You will be able to cool off this weekend at splash pads across the city of Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health is allowing the city to open splash pads in Ottawa despite the stay-at-home order.

"I think the assessment is that a splash pad is very similar to a playground in terms of its exemption to be open under the provincial stay-at-home order," said Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health.

Coun. Tim Tierney told CTV News Ottawa all splash pads across the city of Ottawa will be open by Friday.

Good news: Splash pads in #Stittsville should be open by Friday afternoon!

Dr. Etches says while children and families are required to wear masks on and around playground equipment, you won't need to wear a mask while in the splash pad.

"When it comes to wearing masks, we certainly understand a mask is no use if it is wet and so that we have to take a practical approach there that we don't expect children to wear masks at splash pads," said Etches.

"We do recommend highly that children try to distance from other households when they're using splash pads."

Splash pads will be open all summer in Ottawa.

"We know splash pads are an important support for families when it gets hot," said Etches.