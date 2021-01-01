Ottawa's key COVID-19 indicators continue to rise, as the capital surpasses 10,000 total cases of novel coronavirus during the pandemic.

Ottawa Public Health reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with no new deaths linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 10,051 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 392 deaths.

The daily epidemiology report shows a 1.4 per cent increase in Ottawa's positivity rate, while the cases per 100,000 has jumped to 43.4 cases per 100,000 on Friday, from 29.2 cases per 100,000 on Christmas Eve.

Ottawa Public Health says Ottawa's positivity rate increased to 3.9 per cent for the period of Dec. 25-31, up from 2.5 per cent for the period Dec. 23-29. The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Ottawa was 1.2 per cent for the week of Dec. 14 to 20.

The 122 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Ottawa Public Health on Friday followed a major discrepancy in cases reported in Ottawa on Thursday. Public Health Ontario reported 194 new cases of COVID-19 in the capital, while OPH said there were 63 new laboratory-confirmed cases.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa on Thursday, Ottawa Public Health said OPH and the Ontario provincial COVID-19 dashboards use different database systems, which pull data at different times of day.

"OPH received a large number of case reports late Wednesday, which is reflected in the provincial counts, and not in the COVID-19 Ottawa database counts. OPH anticipates the discrepancy between the provincial and OPH dashboard case counts on Dec. 31 to be adjusted in the days to come."

OPH adds the data on the Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 dashboard reflects data that has been verified by case management and contact tracing work.

Public Health Ontario did not release a COVID-19 report for Ontario on New Year's Day.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

A province-wide lockdown went into effect on Dec. 26.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 43.4 cases

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 3.9 per cent (Dec. 23-Dec. 29)

Reproduction number: 1.12 (seven day average)

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reports 11 people are currently in an Ottawa hospital being treated for COVID-19.

Four people are in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, three are in their 20s (One is in the ICU), one is in their 50s (This person is in the ICU), Two are in their 60s (Both are in the ICU), one in their 70s, three are in their 80s, and one is 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is back above 500 for the first time since Nov. 10.

Ottawa Public Health reports 550 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, up from 483 active cases on Thursday.

A total 9,109 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

CASES OF COVID-19 BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Three new cases (685 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 13 new cases (1,197 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 28 new cases (2,097 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 20 new cases (1,387 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 21 new cases (1,290 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 22 new cases (1,178 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Eight new cases (765 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Five new cases (498 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Five new case (567 total cases)

90+ years old: One new case (387 total cases)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 27 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Five new COVID-19 outbreaks were reported at long-term care homes, retirement homes and group homes: Couvent Mont St-Joseph, Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home, Group Home 27915, Maplewood Retirement Community and St. Patrick's Home.

There are three workplace outbreaks involving construction, retail and a corporate office.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Ecole secondaire publique Louis-Riel Ecole secondaire publique Gisele-Lalonde École élémentaire catholique Terre-Des-Jeunes Grandir Ensemble a l'ecole Terre des Jeunes Ridgemont High School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Besserer Place Centre D'Accueil Champlain Courtyards on Eagleson Couvent Mont St-Joseph (NEW) Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare West End Villa Forest Hill Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home (NEW) Group Home – 27498 Group home – 27332 Group Home 27915 (NEW) Madonna Care Community Maison Accueil-Sagesse Manoir Marochel Maplewood Retirement Community (NEW) Parkway House Riverpath Retirement Community Shelter – 27273 Shelter – 27734 St. Patrick's Home (NEW) Village at the Glebe Retirement Residence

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).