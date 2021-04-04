Ottawa surpasses 18,000 COVID-19 cases less than a week after surpassing 17,000

Ottawa Public Health is reporting another 198 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the capital's pandemic total to more than 18,000 confirmed cases.

Ottawa surpassed 17,000 cases on March 29.

Sunday's report from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard shows Ottawa has seen 18,023 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the first case was confirmed on March 11, 2020.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday. The city's pandemic death toll stands at 467 residents.

The Ontario government did not provide a provicewide update on Sunday because of the Easter holiday. Ontario will release both Sunday and Monday's reports at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

More to come. Check back later for updates.