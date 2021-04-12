Ottawa surpasses 20,000 total COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 348 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died.

This is the third day in a row that health officials have reported more than 300 cases per day in the city. Ottawa Public Health added 370 new cases on Sunday and 325 on Saturday, both of which were daily records.

The new figures from OPH put the city's total pandemic case count at 20,073. Ottawa surpassed 19,000 cases on April 9.

476 residents of Ottawa have died from COVID-19.

The province added 4,401 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, along with 15 additional deaths from the disease and 2,445 newly resolved cases.

The number of people with COVID-19 in local hospitals is quickly approaching 100 and the testing positivity rate is now nearly 10 per cent.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 4-10): 173.7

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 9.9 per cent (April 5-11)

Reproduction number: 1.41 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 12:

Dose 1 administered: 190,557 (+22,735 since Friday)

Dose 2 administered: 27,811 (+416 since Friday)

Total doses received: 225,250 (+2,100 since Friday)

The city reported receiving an additional 2,100 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health reports 157,037 Ottawa residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 15 per cent of the population.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 24

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 6

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 0

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 2,132

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 7

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reports 96 people are currently in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

That's up from 81 people in hospital on Sunday.

Twenty-nine people are in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, three are in their 20s (one is in the ICU), six are in their 30s (two are in the ICU), six are in their 40s (one is in the ICU), 22 are in their 50s (seven are in the ICU), 23 are in their 60s (nine are in the ICU), 24 are in their 70s (eight are in the ICU), nine are in their 80s (one is in the ICU), and three are 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa continues to climb to record levels.

There are 2,619 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, up from 2,411 active cases on Sunday.

139 more Ottawa residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health reports 16,978 resolved cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 26 new cases (1,556 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 26 new cases (2,541 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 87 new cases (4,504 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 66 new cases (2,968 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 53 new cases (2,618 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 40 new cases (2,383 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 23 new cases (1,426 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 22 new cases (836 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 4 new cases (754 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (483 total cases)

Unknown: 1 new case (4 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released this afternoon,

The Ontario government says 47,929 COVID-19 tests were completed across the province on Sunday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 38 cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 14 cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 22 cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 17 cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 0 cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 290 cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 38 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

New outbreaks were declared at two schools and one childcare centre.

There are 13 active community outbreaks: seven outbreaks are linked to restaurants, two outbreaks are linked to construction workplaces, one outbreak is linked to a religious or spiritual organization, one outbreak is linked to a private social event, one outbreak is linked to sports & recreation, and one is linked to a retail workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

St. Leonard Elementary School (March 30) Kanata Research Park Family Centre (April 1) NEW Connaught Public School (April 2) Sacred Heart High School (April 3) Centre Educatif La Clementine (April 6) Sawmill Creek Elementary School (April 6) École élémentaire catholique De La Decouverte (April 7) St. Dominic elementary school (April 7) Adrienne Clarkson Elementary School (April 8) École élémentaire catholique St. Guillaume (April 8) École élémentaire publique Michaëlle Jean (April 8) École secondaire catholique Beatrice-Desloges (April 8) John McCrae Secondary School (April 8) Blossom Park Public School (April 9) École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne Cartier (April 9) Mary Honeywell Elementary School (April 9) Edelweiss Private Academy (April 10) NEW École secondaire publique Gisèle-Lalonde (April 10) NEW Glen Ogilvie Public School (April 10)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus (Feb. 19) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 12) St. Vincent Hospital (March 15) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 21) Supported Independent Living (March 23) Longfields Manor (March 24) St. Vincent Hospital - 4N (March 26) St. Vincent Hospital - 5N (March 26) Sisters of Charity (March 28) Hillel Lodge (March 30) Group Home A-11533 (March 31) Queensway Carleton Hospital (April 2) Group Home A-11965 (April 3) William E. Hay Centre (April 3) Park Place (April 4) Viva Barrhaven Retirement Community (April 5) General Campus Warehouse (April 6) Supported Independent Living home (April 9) Group Home (April 10)

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two staff or patient cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified hospital unit within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.