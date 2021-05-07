Ottawa surpasses 25,000 total cases of COVID-19

The city of Ottawa has surpassed 25,000 total cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, following 106 new cases of the virus on Friday.

Public Health Ontario reported 3,166 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including 106 in Ottawa. There are 876 new cases in Toronto, 817 in Peel Region, 300 in York Region and 205 in Durham.

The 106 new cases in Ottawa on Friday follows 106 new cases on Thursday and 141 cases on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,275 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on May 5.

A total of 4,126 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 18 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION