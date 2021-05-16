Ottawa surpasses 26,000 COVID-19 cases

Ottawa Public Health says 91 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the city's total number of confirmed cases beyond 26,000.

According to OPH, there have been 26,034 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11, 2020.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa for the first time since April 29. From April 30 to May 15, OPH reported 32 deaths linked to COVID-19 among residents of Ottawa. A total of 535 people have died in Ottawa to date as a result of COVID-19.

The province reported 2,199 new cases of COVID-19 across all of Ontario on Sunday, along with 30 more deaths from the disease and 3,079 newly resolved cases. Ontario added 74 new cases to its total for Ottawa on Sunday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health units pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Sunday's COVID-19 dashboard update included signs of improvement in local COVID-19 statistics, including a drop in the number of people in hospital with COVID complications and a decline in the number of known active cases.

However, the number of people in intensive care held steady at 22 for a fourth day in a row. OPH is also reporting new cases of several COVID-19 variants, including B.1.1.7, B.1.351 and P.1. The weekly incidence rate ticked up slightly on Sunday but remains below 70.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 8 to 14): 69.4 (up from 67.9)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 6.5 per cent (May 7 to 13)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.95

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa mayor Jim Watson and other city officials announced Sunday morning that Ottawa had administered first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 50 per cent of all adults 18 and older. Ottawa Public Health provided a figure of 431,676 residents with at least one dose in an email to CTV News Ottawa on Sunday.

Below are figures from the Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, which were last updated on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 14:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 415,758

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 29,795

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 438,730

As of Friday, 49 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 64 people are in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Sunday, down from 69 on Saturday.

There are 22 people in intensive care units.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 1

20-29: 1

30-39: 3 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 8 (5 in ICU)

50-59: 16 (7 in ICU)

60-69: 6 (3 in ICU)

70-79: 20 (6 in ICU)

80-89: 7

90+: 2

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa continues to decline and is below 1,100.

There are 1,093 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, down from 1,127 active cases on Saturday.

125 more people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 24,406.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 4,816 (+30)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 174 (+20)

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 14 (+5)

Total B.1.617 (India variant): 3

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 5,711 (+43)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 45

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 7 new cases (2,101 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 15 new cases (3,322 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 28 new cases (5,859 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 13 new cases (3,950 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 8 new cases (3,422 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 13 new cases (3,146 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 5 new cases (1,856 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 1 new case (1,038 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 1 new case (830 total cases)

90+ years old: 0 new cases (507 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,132 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on May 13.

A total of 4,713 lab tests were performed on Thursday.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is due on Monday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 21 hours.

33,142 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Saturday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 10 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 9 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: 6 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 2 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 6 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and west Quebec): 29 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There is one active community outbreak:

Workplace – Retail: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services (Arpil 28) Centre Educatif Les Debrouillards (April 29) St. Luke's Childcare Centre (May 1) Barrhaven Childcare Centre (May 5) Little Alcorn Early Learning (May 8) Vanier Cooperative Childcare (May 12) NEW

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter A-14541 (April 25) Shelter A-14574 (April 25) Montfort Hospital - 4CR - (April 26) Chartwell New Edinburgh Square Retirement Home (April 27) Montfort Hospital - 3C - (April 27) Montfort Hospital - single unit: 4A - (April 27) Montfort Hospital - 5C (May 3) Shelter A-15657 (May 3) Group Home A-15690 (May 4) Group Home A-15742 (May 4) Queensway Carleton Hospital – C3 (May 5) Villa Marconi (May 10) The Ottawa Hospital Riverside Campus - Dialysis Unit (May 10) Rooming House (A-16432) (May 11) The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - Single Unit 5E (May 15) NEW

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in patients and/or staff in a hospital setting with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.