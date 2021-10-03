Ottawa surpasses 30,000 total cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the capital during the pandemic past 30,000.

Thirty-six of the 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday involve residents under the age of 20.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 30,017 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 596 deaths.

The age group under 10 makes up the largest portion of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, with 94 active cases on Sunday. There are 82 active cases involving residents 20 to 29 and 68 cases in residents 10 to 19.

The 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday follows 62 cases on Saturday and 61 cases on Friday.

Across Ontario, there are 580 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Two more deaths linked to novel coronavirus were reported.

There are 110 new cases in Toronto, 85 in Peel Region and 42 in York Region.

Health officials reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

UNVACCINTED CASES

Of the 580 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Sunday, 407 cases involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

A total of 173 infections involved Ontario residents who are fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 25 to Oct. 1): 32.9 (down from 33.7)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 24 to Sept. 30): 2.1 per cent (down from 2.3 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1:00

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 817,185 (+1,175)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 768,924 (+2,580)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 83 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,417,102

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 413 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from 398 active cases on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 49 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 29,008.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 19 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, unchanged for a third straight day.

There are 11 people in ICUs in Ottawa hospitals.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 4 (2 in ICU)

30-39: 0

40-49: 4 (3 in ICU)

50-59: 3 (2 in ICU)

60-69: 5 (2 in ICU)

70-79: 2 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 1

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 21 new cases (2,702 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 15 new cases (3,958 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 10 new cases (6,752 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (4,619 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Seven new cases (3,940 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,470 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (2,044 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new case (1,127 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new case (870 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (532 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 665

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 10,606

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 104

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 25 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Three new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (9 elementary schools and four child care centres)

Service a l'Enfance Aladin - St. Anne (Sept. 13)

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (Sept. 14)

Service a l'Enfance et a la jeunesse MIFO - Orleans (Sept. 19)

Kars on the Rideau Public School (Sept. 21)

Centre Parascolaire Alpha (Sept. 23)

St. Benedict Elementary School (Sept. 24)

Grandir Ensemble – Ecole Marius Barbeau (child care) (Sept. 25)

École élémentaire Francojeunesse (Sept. 26)

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Anne (Sept. 28)

École élémentaire publique Jeanne-Sauve (Oct. 1) NEW

École élémentaire publique Seraphin-Marion (Oct. 1) NEW)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: