Ottawa surpasses 500 COVID-19 deaths

Ottawa Public Health says another 217 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and five more people have died, pushing the city's death toll from the pandemic to more than 500 residents.

Across Ontario, officials reported 3,480 new cases of COVID-19, along with 4,517 newly resolved cases. Twenty-four more people in Ontario have died of COVID-19. Ontario health officials reported 180 new cases in Ottawa. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by the province because the two health units pull data for their daily reports at different times of day.

However, the province notes that counts for some health units in the central west region may be higher in today’s report in part due to a catch-up in processing laboratory data into CCM.

According to OPH's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 23,864 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city since the pandemic began and 503 residents have died.

OPH also reported an additional 302 newly resolved cases Wednesday, bringing the city's total number of active cases to below 2,400.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 19-25): 130.5 (down from 132.3)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 9.9 per cent (April 21 – 27) [down from 10.5%]

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.85

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 28:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 306,035 (+14,931 from Monday)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 27,156 (+203 from Monday)

Total doses received in Ottawa: 321,510

A shipment of 14,040 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses arrived this week. This shipment is included in the number of total doses received.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 24

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 7

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 0

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 4,733

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 25

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses fell Wednesday to 116 from 119.

There are 33 people in the intensive care unit, up from 31.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 1

10-19: 1

20-29: 1 (this person is in the ICU)

30-39: 5

40-49: 6 (4 in ICU)

50-59: 35 (12 in ICU)

60-69: 29 (10 in ICU)

70-79: 32 (5 in ICU)

80-89: 4 (1 in ICU)

90+: 2

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa continues to fall and is now below 2,400.

There are 2,363 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, down from 2,453 active cases on Tuesday.

A total of 20,998 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. OPH says 302 more people have recovered from the virus over the past 24 hours, a record number for newly resolved cases.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said Tuesday that 1,850 swabs were taken at local assessment centres on Monday and labs performed 4,061 tests. The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 18 hours.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 19 new cases (1,905 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 27 new cases (2,996 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 54 new cases (5,383 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 35 new cases (3,597 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 20 new cases (3,120 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 34 new cases (2,879 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 20 new cases (1,720 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Five new cases (957 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Three new cases (803 total cases)

90+ years old: Two new cases (500 total cases)

Unknown: 2 cases reassigned to other categories (4 cases total)

COVID-19 CASES IN THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 19 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 12 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 8 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 12 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 92 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 20 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

An outbreak at the Queensway Carleton Hospital in a single unit of section C4, which began April 2, has ended. It resulted in nine patient cases and one patient death.

There are 16 active community outbreaks:

Social event – Private: One outbreak

Workplace – Construction: Two outbreaks

Workplace - Corporate/office: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Health: One outbreak

Workplace – Manufacturing: Four outbreaks

Workplace – Restaurant: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Retail: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Warehouse: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Kids and Company Westboro (April 7) NEW Dr. Ernest Couture Child Care Centre (April 8) Avalon YMCA YWCA Child Care (April 14) Marchwood Early Learning Centre (April 18) Wee Watch Kanata Home Child Care (April 19) Ecole secondaire catholique Garneau (April 21) NEW The Little School Day Care Centre (April 21) Global Childcare Services Home Daycare (April 24)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Ottawa Hospital General Campus Warehouse (April 6) Supported Independent Living home (April 9) Group Home A-12829 (April 10) Group Home A-12867 (April 10) Extendicare Medex Long-term Care Home (April 11) Shelter A-13220 (April 13) Group Home A-13348 (April 14) Westwood Retirement Residence (April 16) Centre d'Accueil Champlain (April 17) Montfort Hospital (April 21) Rooming House (April 24) NEW Group Home A-14465 (April 24) Group Home A-14468 (April 24) Group Home A-14470 (April 24) Group Home A-14492 (April 24) Shelter A-14541 (April 25) NEW Shelter A-14574 (April 25) NEW The Ottawa Hospital Rehab Centre - Special Rehab Ward B (April 26) NEW

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in patients and/or staff in a hospital setting with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.