Ottawa surpasses 600 COVID-19 deaths

The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa has surpassed 600 residents.

Ottawa Public Health reported three new COVID-19 deaths in the city on Wednesday, pushing the pandemic death toll to 601. According to the Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 Dashboard, the victims were two men and a woman between the ages of 50 and 79.

Five COVID-19 deaths have been reported by OPH in October so far, up from three in September.

OPH reported 24 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and said another person was in the hospital. To date, Ottawa has seen 30,359 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Ottawa Public Health does not release the vaccination status of individuals whose cases are reflected in its daily reports. The public health unit does report broad five-week trends of vaccination status among people with confirmed cases. The most recent update is as of Oct. 8.

Across the province, Public Health Ontario confirmed another 306 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 12 new deaths. Another 527 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Around the region, Public Health Ontario confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases, including nine in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, two in Hastings Prince Edward, 10 in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, two in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark, and one in Renfrew County.

Public Health Ontario added 20 new cases to its total for Ottawa on Wednesday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 306 new cases reported on Wednesday, 202 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 104 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

There are 242 Ontarians hospitalized with COVID-19 across the province, 209 of whom are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 33 of whom are fully vaccinated. Fourteen of the 153 people in ICUs across Ontario with COVID-19 are fully vaccinated.

According to Ottawa Public Health, the risk of infection in unvaccinated people is 11 times higher than it is for fully vaccinated people. The five-week rate of infection in unvaccinated people was 626.0 per 100,000, compared to 55.0 per 100,000 for fully vaccinated people.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 824,289 (+789)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 781,027 (+1,139)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 85 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 283 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, down from 289 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 27 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 29,475

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are seven people in Ottawa area hospitals with active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from six on Tuesday.

There are four people in the ICU, up from three.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 0

40-49: 2 (2 in ICU)

50-59: 0

60-69: 1 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 3 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Three new cases (2,762 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (4,015 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Nine new cases (6,828 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (4,666 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (3,990 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,497 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (2,059 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,134 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (873 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (532 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 726

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,009

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 107

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Nine new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Two new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 10 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (Seven elementary schools, one secondary school and one child care centres)

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (Sept. 14)

St. Benedict Elementary School (Sept. 24)

Grandir Ensemble – Ecole Marius Barbeau (child care) (Sept. 25)

École élémentaire Francojeunesse (Sept. 26)

Pleasant Park Public School (Oct. 4)

École élémentaire publique Mauril-Belanger (Oct. 4)

École élémentaire catholique Franco-Cite (Oct. 6)

Dr. F. J. McDonald Catholic elementary school (Oct. 6)

Hiillcrest High School (Oct. 9) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: