Ottawa surpasses 800 COVID-19 deaths

Ottawa surpassed a grim COVID-19 milestone on Thursday, even as hospitalizations remained at a low for the year.

Two new reported deaths on Thursday pushed the city's toll to 801 residents, according to Ottawa Public Health.

OPH has reported eight COVID-19 deaths in the city since Monday.

The number of residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19 remained at nine on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday. It's the lowest number of hospitalized residents so far this year. One Ottawa resident is in intensive care because of an active case of COVID-19, up from zero on Wednesday.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 50 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: Eight patients

Montfort Hospital: 13 patients

CHEO: Two patients

OPH reported 76 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community due to provincial restrictions on who can access a PCR test.

The COVID-19 viral signal in Ottawa’s wastewater continues to decline. The seven-day mean viral signal is at its lowest level since March 23.

Across Ontario, there are 1,207 people in hospital with officials reporting 23 new COVID-19 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 10 to 16): 46.3 (up from 46.1)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (May 17): 9.52 per cent

Known active cases: 688 (-24)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated May 16.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 916,525

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 880,837

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 576,065

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 10 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 16 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 12 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 15 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 60 in hospital, 2 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

8 long-term care homes

12 retirement homes

8 hospital units

2 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.