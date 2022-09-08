Ottawa teacher, 68, charged in two sex crime investigations

An Ottawa teacher is facing sex crime charges after a pair of investigations into allegations of sexual assault.

Police say the first incident happened in November 2021 and involved a student at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board high school where the accused taught.

“It was immediately reported to police and an investigation was started,” police said in a news release Thursday.

The second complaint involved incidents between January and September of 2018, police said. They involved a child in before and after-school private child care in the accused’s home in Findlay Creek. Police say they received a complaint in July and launched an investigation.

Anis-Ur Rehman, 68, is charged with sexual interference, sexual touching and forcible confinement.

In a statement, an OCDSB spokesman called the charges against Rehman “serious and troubling.”

“The OCDSB has worked in partnership with the Ottawa Police Service since the start of this investigation,” the statement said. “We contacted the authorities as soon as we became aware of allegations in the fall of 2021, and the employee was immediately removed from the classroom.”

The board also reported the matter to the Ontario College of Teachers, the statement said.

Investigators say they are concerned there could be other victims.