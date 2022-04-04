Ottawa teacher, husband facing sexual assault charges

Ottawa police have charged an Ottawa teacher and her husband with sexual assault and sexual exploitation following allegations involving students.

In a news release, police said the alleged incidents took place between 2017 and 2021, while the woman was teaching at an unspecified Montessori school in Ottawa. The alleged victims are a boy and a girl, both of whom were under 18.

Andreea Andrei, 37, and Harry Andrei, 38, were jointly charged with Sexual assault and Sexual exploitation.

Police say there may be additional victims, as the woman previously worked as a teacher in the Toronto region prior to 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.