Ottawa teachers can get vaccinated at the Real Canadian Superstore on Friday
Three Real Canadian Superstore locations in Ottawa are hosting vaccine clinics for teachers ahead of their return to in-person learning.
Pharmacies at the stores in Kanata, Orleans and Westboro are hosting clinics for educators and other school staff on Friday from 4 to 9 p.m.
The clinics will provide first, second or third doses.
"These clinics will make appointments more accessible and convenient for those who need them to help keep our schools safe,” said Ashesh Desai, Loblaw executive vice-president, pharmacy and health care.
The clinics will have Moderna vaccine doses available and are running by appointment only. Teachers and other staff will need to provide board ID or proof of employment.
Those interested in booking can call the pharmacies directly:
- 190 Richmond Rd.: (613) 722-2102
- 4270 Innes Rd.: (613) 824-5448
- 760 Eagleson Rd.: (613) 254-5334
-
B.C. Liberals launch review of new memberships ahead of Feb. 5 leadership voteA review of more than 3,000 new applications for membership in the British Columbia Liberal Party is underway as the Feb. 5 leadership vote approaches.
-
New warning: Two vehicles involved in 'taxi cab' scamLondon police say a second vehicle may be involved in a series of 'taxi cab' scams that have defrauded residents of around $100,000.
-
Don't play 'roulette' with getting COVID-19, Sask. expert saysA new poll suggests most Canadians believe they will contract COVID-19, though more than one-in-three people in Saskatchewan believe they can still avoid infection.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks declared at more than 80 continuing-care homes in Calgary ZoneAccording to the government of Alberta's provincial outbreak list, dozens of continuing-care homes in the Calgary Zone are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.
-
Ontario to offer fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to immunocompromised OntariansImmunocompromised Ontarians can book appointments for a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine starting tomorrow.
-
Mask standards shift as Omicron variant spreadsGiven the high contagion level of Omicron, experts say the virus can slip through single-layer cloth masks. When schools re-open Monday, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston wants to provide the best quality mask for everyone.
-
N.B. reports four new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday, at-home learning extended for one weekNew Brunswick health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
-
N.S. reports 59 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Thursday, three new outbreaks at hospitalsAn additional five people have been admitted to hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19 and five people have been discharged.
-
Three COVID-19 deaths on Six Nations this weekSix Nations is dealing with the deaths of three residents who passed away earlier this week due to COVID-19.