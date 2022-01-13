Ottawa teachers can get vaccinated at the Real Canadian Superstore on Friday

Three Real Canadian Superstore locations in Ottawa are hosting vaccine clinics for teachers ahead of their return to in-person learning.

Pharmacies at the stores in Kanata, Orleans and Westboro are hosting clinics for educators and other school staff on Friday from 4 to 9 p.m.

The clinics will provide first, second or third doses.

"These clinics will make appointments more accessible and convenient for those who need them to help keep our schools safe,” said Ashesh Desai, Loblaw executive vice-president, pharmacy and health care.

The clinics will have Moderna vaccine doses available and are running by appointment only. Teachers and other staff will need to provide board ID or proof of employment.

Those interested in booking can call the pharmacies directly: