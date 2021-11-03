Ottawa teenager writes, directs a feature-length slasher film during the pandemic

An Ottawa teenager's quarantine slasher film is making its world premiere at the Mayfair Theatre this week.

Nolan Tucker, 13, kept himself busy during the COVID-19 pandemic by writing and directing his first feature-length, no-budget horror movie, called '608'. The film is debuting at the Ottawa theatre Wednesday and Thursday night.

"It started with my obsession with horror movies," said Tucker during an interview on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron,

"My friend Elliott would constantly say that horror movies are the best genre ever."

Tucker says '608' is about a boy who ends up home alone with eight psychopaths.

"The killers break into his house and he has to fend for himself using garden tools and basically anything he can find," said Tucker.

Tucker says he originally had an idea for a 15-minute small film with two killers hunting a kid in his house.

"I think somewhere along the way I just started thinking more about how to do it because I wanted to make a super gory movie with awesome special effects. So I decided there would be eight killers, so that there could be more gore and more people that die."

Tucker says he thought it would be a "fun little movie", but it turned out to be a 75-minute film..

"It was amazing. Me and my dad would just go down into our basement and we made fake blood and we would just film cheesy deaths," said Tucker.

"We would just keep on filming and the story kept on evolving."

In a message on its website, the Mayfair Theatre says its programmer was on a dog walk and met Tucker, who loved horror movies.

"This 13-year-old had very impressively just made his first feature-length horror film over the COVID lockdown. Our programmer watched the movie, and was very impressed," said the Mayfair Theatre.

"So, now we are excited to host the World Premiere screening of this impressive debut directorial effort."

All of Tucker's friends and family are going to see '608' at the Mayfair Theatre.

"It's amazing," said Tucker about what it means to have the film debut on the big screen. "I've always wanted to make movies and now that it's finally happening it's so amazing. I can't wait."

The film '608' airs Wednesday and Thursday night at 9 p.m. at the Mayfair Theatre.

"If someone vomits in the crowd, that would suck for them but it would be amazing for me," said Tucker, adding he hopes to receive feedback from the audience.

Tucker says he's already working on two other feature-length films, along with visiting film sets across eastern Ontario.