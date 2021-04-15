Ottawa ties daily record for COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Ottawa Public Health reported a one-day record tying 370 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the same day Ontario set a new one-day record for cases.

No new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 30.966 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 479 deaths.

The 370 cases on Thursday ties the single day record for COVID-19 cases in Ottawa. There were also 370 cases reported in Ottawa on Sunday.

Ottawa's weekly incidence rate has surpassed 200 cases per 100,000 for the first time. OPH reported the weekly cases is at 208.8 cases per 100,000 people.

The 370 new cases in Ottawa on Thursday follows 329 new cases on Wednesday, 194 cases on Tuesday and 348 cases on Monday.

Across Ontario, there are 4,736 new cases of COVID-19, a single day record for cases in the province. There are 1,188 new cases in Toronto, 983 in Peel Region and 526 in York Region.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 7-13): 208.8

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 10.6 per cent (April 7-13)

Reproduction number: 1.23 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 14:

Dose 1 administered: 208,017 (+17,460)

Dose 2 administered: 28,146 (+355)

Total doses received: 250,990 (+25,740)

The city has received 2,100 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 25,740 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine so far this week.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 25

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 6

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 0

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 2,401

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 9

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reports 84 people are currently in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

Twenty-five people are in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, two are in their 20s (one is in the ICU), six are in their 30s, five are in their 40s (two are in the ICU), 18 are in their 50s (eight are in the ICU), 22 are in their 60s (seven are in the ICU), 19 are in their 70s (five are in the ICU), nine are in their 80s (one is in the ICU), and three are 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is sitting at an all time high.

There are 2,953 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, up from 2,755 active cases on Wednesday.

172 more Ottawa residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health reports 17,534 resolved cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 29 new cases (1,633 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 31 new cases (2,629 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 98 new cases (4,727 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 60 new cases (3,115 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 41 new cases (2,728 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 65 new cases (2,518 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 34 new cases (1,501 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 8 new cases (860 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 3 new cases (763 total cases)

90+ years old: 1 new cases (489 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,823 swabs were performed at assessment centres in Ottawa on April 13.

A total of 6,822 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 22 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 74 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 15 cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 18 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Eight new cases:

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Three new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 167

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 39 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The COVID-19 outbreaks are over at Hillel Lodge, Sisters of Charity and Blossom Park Public School.

There are 11 active community outbreaks: four outbreaks are linked to restaurants, two outbreaks are linked to construction workplaces, one outbreak is linked to a religious or spiritual organization, one outbreak is linked to a private social event, one outbreak is linked to sports & recreation, one is linked to a multi-unit dwelling and one is linked to a retail workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

St. Leonard Elementary School (March 30) Kanata Research Park Family Centre (April 1) Connaught Public School (April 2) Centre Educatif La Clementine (April 6) Sawmill Creek Elementary School (April 6) École élémentaire catholique De La Decouverte (April 7) Adrienne Clarkson Elementary School (April 8) École élémentaire publique Michaëlle Jean (April 8) École secondaire catholique Beatrice-Desloges (April 8) John McCrae Secondary School (April 8) École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne Cartier (April 9) Mary Honeywell Elementary School (April 9) Edelweiss Private Academy (April 10) Glen Ogilvie Public School (April 10) Assumption catholic elementaty school (April 11) Immaculata High School (April 11) St. Peter High School (April 11) Elgin Street Public School (April 12) NEW École secondaire catholique Beatrice-Desloges (April 12) Turnbull School (April 13) École élémentaire catholique des Voyageurs (April 13)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

St. Vincent Hospital (March 15) Supported Independent Living (March 23) St. Vincent Hospital - 4N (March 26) St. Vincent Hospital - 5N (March 26) Group Home A-11533 (March 31) Queensway Carleton Hospital (April 2) Forest Hill Long-term Care Home (April 3) William E. Hay Centre (April 3) Park Place Retirement Home (April 4) Viva Barrhaven Retirement Community (April 5) Chartwell Heritage Retirement Home (April 6) General Campus Warehouse (April 6) Supported Independent Living home (April 9) Group Home A-12737 (April 10) Extendicare Medex Long-term Care Home (April 11) Group Home A-13005 (April 12) Shelter A-13220 (April 13) NEW Group Home 1-13275 (April 14) NEW

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two staff or patient cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified hospital unit within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.