Ottawa to unveil COVID-19 aid package for Air Canada: sources

The federal government has reached a deal with Air Canada to provide targeted industry support as the pandemic continues on its path of financial devastation and travel is still restricted, CTV News has confirmed.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will reveal details of the package later Monday evening.

The Liberals have long said sector-specific support would be contingent on airlines refunding passengers with tickets rendered useless following the cancellation of flights. International and domestic travel, while not prohibited, is highly discouraged at this time.

In February, the airline announced it was cutting another 1,500 jobs and suspending 17 U.S. and international routes. The month prior, it cut around 1,700 jobs. In total, the company has axed more than half its workforce since last March.

Four Canadian airlines, at the request of the federal government, agreed to suspend all flights to Mexico and the Caribbean until April 30 due to the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.

The news comes as the Liberal government is set to unveil their highly-anticipated spring budget on April 19. In their November 2020 fall economic statement, $206 million was earmarked to support regional air transportation, but the government did not provide details of aid for large carriers.

In a statement reacting to last November's funding, the National Airlines Council of Canada's (NACC) CEO Mike McNaney said “NACC members have spent years and invested billions of dollars building regional and international networks to create the level of connectivity needed to support hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country and in every sector of the economy. Those jobs and investment are now being eroded, as is Canada's ability to establish an overall path to recovery.”

In early March, Unifor President Jerry Dias told CTV News Channel’s Power Play that the airline aid package is expected to surpass an original target of $7 billion.

"It originally was $7 billion for the entire industry over 10 years at one per cent interest, that was quite a while ago. Of course now we’re dealing with regional issues and we’re dealing with of course the repayment of the customers, so I would expect now that the $7 billion is the floor, not the ceiling," he said at the time.