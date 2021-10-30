Ottawa travellers face new COVID-19 vaccination rules for train, plane travel

Travellers planning to board a flight at the Ottawa International Airport or VIA Rail at the Ottawa Train Station must now be fully vaccinated.

New rules that went into effect at 3 a.m. Saturday, require anyone 12 years of age and older to provide proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to fly on domestic, transborder, or international flights departing Canadian airports. The rules also apply to all passengers travelling on VIA Rail and Rocky Mountain trains.

"This is a great idea. I will feel secure that everyone on the airplane will be vaccinated," said a traveller at the Ottawa Airport on Friday.

"We all have to do our part to keep our communities safe and this is another way that we can do so," said Kara Brisson-Boivin, who travels regularly for work.

"We're in close proximity with people we don't know, people don't know me I don't know others. I feel better knowing we'll all be held to the same practices to keep each other healthy."

The federal government says all travellers will need to show airlines and railways proof of vaccination. At airports, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority will support operators by confirming vaccination status.

To prove you're fully vaccinated with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, you can show your provincially issued vaccination certificate. To qualify as fully vaccinated, you must have received at least two doses of an accepted vaccine or a mix of two accepted vaccines, or at least one dose of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The second dose (or one dose of the J&J vaccine) must have been received at least 14 full days prior to boarding a plane or train.

The federal government is providing a "short transition period" with unvaccinated travellers able to travel if they show a valid COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours of travel. The government says rapid tests – known as antigen tests – will not be accepted by airlines and VIA Rail.

As of Nov. 30, only fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed on planes, trains and boats in Canada.

"Requiring travellers and employees to be vaccinated, ensures that everyone who travels and works in the transportation industry will protect each other and keep Canadians safe," said Transport Minister Omar Alghabra in a statement on Friday.

The government says there will be "few exceptions" for emergencies and special accommodations for designated remote communities so residents can continue to access essential services.

All travellers will still be required to wear masks on planes and trains.

The proof of vaccination requirements will be applied to travellers boarding a cruise ship in Canada, once those trips resume next year.

VIA RAIL

VIA Rail unveiled its mandatory vaccination policy late Friday evening, requiring all passengers 12 years of age and older to show proof of full vaccination to board trains.

"To allow passengers time to become fully vaccinated, there will be a one-month transition period during which passengers will be able to travel if they show a valid COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours of travel time," said VIA Rail in a statement.

Other COVID-19 safety measures remain in effect, including wearing a mask on trains and pre-boarding health checks for every passenger.

In line with the federal government's requirements, VIA Rail has also developed a mandatory vaccination policy for all employees. Those who have not begun their vaccination process by Nov. 15 will be placed on administrative leave.