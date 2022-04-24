Ottawa travellers welcome the easing of COVID-19 travel rules for fully vaccinated adults and children

Travel restrictions are easing on Monday for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.

Travellers weighing in at the Ottawa International Airport on Sunday applauded the move.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction, but we still need to stay careful,” said Cameron McGregor, who is heading to Winnipeg.

“I think it’s exciting because it feels like things are going back to normal, but I feel like people are forgetting that we are still in a pandemic,” said Victoria Umholz, an Ottawa resident.

One of the main changes is that unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children aged five to 11 who are accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult will not have to complete a pre-entry COVID-19 test to enter Canada.

Pre-entry tests will still be required for eligible partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travellers ages 12 and older.

Children under five are not required to provide a negative COVID-19 test upon entry.

“I think this is the right move,” said Dr. Sumon Chakrabati, an infectious disease specialist. “To be honest with you, I think all of these restrictions should be lifted at this point including for those who are unvaccinated.”

Dr. Chakrabati said at this point if officials are trying to keep Omicron out of the country, that ship sailed a long time ago.

One restriction that will remain in effect is that passengers will still be required to wear a mask throughout the duration of their air travel.

Further, fully vaccinated Canadians will not be federally required to wear a mask while in public spaces for 14 days following their return from abroad.

Canada is also axing the requirement for travellers to quarantine if another person in the same group develops symptoms or tests positive upon their return.