Ottawa Valley company fined $60,000 in worker death

An Ottawa Valley company has been fined $60,000 in a 2019 death of a worker who fell from a bucket truck.

The worker was helping to build an industrial-style barn on Aug. 7, 2019 for ThermoEnergy Structures Inc., a news release from Ontario’s ministry of labour said.

The work was happening in Stirling-Rawdon, Ont., north of Belleville, and involved the use of a bucket truck.

The worker was working on the interior of the structure when they fell from the bucket to the ground and suffered critical injuries. The worker died in hospital two weeks later.

A ministry of labour investigation found the worker was not wearing fall protection.

“ThermoEnergy Structures Inc. failed, as a constructor, to ensure that the measures and procedures prescribed by O. Reg. 213/91, made under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, were carried out at the project,” the ministry release said.

The company pleaded guilty in provincial offences court in Belleville on Feb. 28, and was fined $60,000.

ThermoEnergy Structures Inc. is based in Arnprior, according to the company's website.