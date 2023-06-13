Ottawa Valley hopes for continued positive relationship following Senators sale

Since the team's inception in 1883, the Ottawa Senators have gone through many transformations in not only jerseys but also the name - such as the Generals and Silver Seven.

Now the NHL club has a new face leading the franchise after it was announced that Toronto businessman Michael Andlauer would become the next owner of the team.

"I think it's great for the whole of Eastern Ontario, HEO (Hockey Eastern Ontario), young hockey players, players all around the area," says Ryan Leonard, owner and general manager of the Renfrew Wolves Jr. A hockey team.

"The Senators are going to stay alive; they're going to be revived."

The Ottawa Valley has a long history rooted in hockey and its nearby NHL team.

Notably, former general manager Brian Murray was a proud local of Shawville, Que. Players such as Matthew Peca from Petawawa have also played for the hockey team.

Renfrew is also home to the NHL Birthplace Museum, which features many photographs and memorabilia from Ottawa's history.

"They were part of the National Hockey Association, almost from the very beginning," says museum director Bonnie Hastings.

"They've won the Stanley Cup many times. They were a real dynasty back then."

Many Sens community rinks can also be found throughout surrounding counties in the national capital region.

"The past ownership group didn't get enough credit," Leonard says.

"They did a lot in the area and the new ownership group looks like they want to do a lot more too. So it should be exciting times for the franchise in eastern Ontario."

In the Wolves' short time in Renfrew, the team has also managed to former connections with the Ottawa Senators, bringing in former players and coaches to help develop players and allow Canadian kids to chase their dreams.

Leonard says that many teenage players from his team take advantage of the proximity they share with an NHL team, travelling to see midweek games.

He adds many Senators fans in the Valley would also have strong opinions on a possible new arena.

"I just hope that this new ownership group, when they do things, they do consider that there's a lot of Valley fans that attend hockey games and if they look at a new arena and put one up - Kanata is not a bad place. It's a middle place for everybody."