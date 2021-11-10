Ottawa Valley man charged in shooting death of a hunting dog, OPP says

A 63-year-old man is facing charges after a hunting dog died of an apparent gunshot wound in the Ottawa Valley.

Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to an animal complaint call for service in the Township of Bonnechere Valley on Nov. 2 at 10:15 a.m.

Police say officers received information that the owner of a young hunting dog had located the dog deceased, of an apparent gunshot wound.

On Wednesday, police announced Wayne Hoffman, 63, of Bonnechere Valley Township is facing a charge of killing or injuring an animal under the Criminal Code.

The accused will appear in court on Dec. 8 in Killaloe.