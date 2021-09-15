Ottawa weather: A clearing sky after a stormy night
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
The sky is expected to clear into a sunny afternoon Wednesday following a thunderstorm overnight.
Environment Canada says the storm dumped 25 mm of rain at the Ottawa Airport.
The weather forecast for Wednesday calls for a small chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the morning but a sunny sky by the afternoon. Wednesday's high is 21 C.
Overnight, expect a seasonal low of 9 C under a mainly clear sky.
Thursday's forecast is mainly sunny with a high of 23 C and a humidex of 25.
Friday's outlook is also sunny with a high of 26 C.
A few clouds are in the outlook for the weekend but any storms like last night's are not expected.
