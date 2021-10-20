Ottawa weather: Above seasonal temperatures and sun on Wednesday
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Expect warm and beautiful weather in Ottawa today and temperatures may even break a record.
Environment Canada’s forecast for the capital calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 20 C. The record temperature is 22.4 C and was recorded in 1995.
Clouds will roll in tonight with a 30 per cent chance of showers and an overnight low of 9 C.
Expect periods of rain throughout the day tomorrow and a high of 15 C.
Temperatures drop on Friday – a high of only 7 C and a low of -1 C overnight. Clouds are expected throughout the day.
-
Crews battle engulfed barn fire in Brant CountyA large ball of flames could be seen from the highway in Brant County as a fire ripped through a barn on Tuesday morning.
-
Olympic flame arrives in Beijing amid boycott callsThe Olympic flame arrived in Beijing on Wednesday amid calls from overseas critics for a boycott of the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games.
-
22 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new school outbreaks in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 and two more school outbreaks in the region.
-
Abandoned animals found on Haldimand County farm in critical condition: OPPProvincial police are investigating after multiple animals, including calves and piglets, were found abandoned on a farm in Haldimand County.
-
New Conservative MP Laila Goodridge hopes to be a strong voice for Alberta's energy sectorLaila Goodridge, the newly elected Conservative MP for Fort McMurray—Cold Lake, says changing the narrative around Canada's oil and gas sector is of utmost importance to her as she takes on her new role in Ottawa.
-
Stagnation near seasonal in Calgary? That's probably just fine.A rinse and repeat of weather conditions in Calgary.
-
Enbridge temporarily stops Michigan pipeline due to protestsThe operator of a Michigan oil pipeline said it temporarily shut down Line 5 Tuesday after protesters warned the company that they planned to turn an emergency valve.
-
Vancouver Coastal Health taking control of care home that saw deadliest COVID-19 outbreakThe Vancouver Coastal Health Authority is taking control of a care home in B.C. that has seen the deadliest outbreak of COVID-19.
-
Ontario set to introduce legislation allowing delivery workers to access bathrooms at businessesThe Ontario government will be introducing legislation that would allow delivery workers to access bathrooms at businesses where they are delivering or picking up items.