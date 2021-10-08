Ottawa weather: Above seasonal temperatures for Thanksgiving weekend
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Above seasonal temperatures are expected throughout the Thanksgiving weekend in Ottawa.
There is a fog advisory in effect this morning. There are dense fog patches in parts of the region that are expected to clear later this morning. A cool start to the day will turn into a warm and sunny afternoon.
Environment Canada's forecast for the capital calls for a high of 21 C with any clouds clearing around noon. Expect some clouds later this evening and an overnight low of 10 C.
Saturday’s forecast is cloudy with a high of 18 C.
We could see some showers on Sunday with a 40 per cent chance of rain. The forecast high is 18 C.
On Thanksgiving Monday, expect clouds and a high of 21 C.
