Ottawa weather: Above seasonal temperatures on Friday
It will be mild day in Ottawa on Friday, but the cold weather is expected to return this weekend.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain, and a high of 3 C today.
Periods of rain and wet snow will begin late this afternoon and continue into the evening, which could make the roads slippery. Temperatures will fall just slightly to 1 C overnight.
Saturday’s forecast calls for rain early in the day, but that will change to flurries late morning. Skies will clear up in the afternoon and the sun could peak through the clouds.
Temperatures will start falling in the afternoon to -13 C, and the wind chill will make it feel more like -20 C. Tomorrow’s overnight low will be -25 C.
It will be cold on Friday – expect sunshine and a high of -14 C.
