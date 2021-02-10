It's shaping up to be a bright and sunny Wednesday in Canada's capital, but some colder temperatures are just around the corner.

Ottawa wakes up to minus 15°C with a wind chill of minus 20, but that should be cut in half by the afternoon. Wednesday's high is minus 7°C with a wind chill of minus 10.

Clouds are expected to move in by the evening, bringing a 30 per cent chance of flurries late in the evening and overnight. The low is minus 13°C with a wind chill of minus 15.

Expect a few clouds and some lingering flurries Thursday morning, making way for a sunny afternoon. The high is minus 9°C.

On Friday, the temperature plunges to a morning low of minus 23°C and an afternoon high of minus 17°C with clouds and a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

The average high for this time of the year is closer to minus 5°C, while the low is around minus 14°C.

Colder than average temperatures are forecast to last through the weekend.