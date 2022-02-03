Ottawa weather: Chance of flurries, cold weather returns
Flurries and periods of snow will continue in the capital on Thursday and temperatures will drop later this afternoon.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon and a high of -6 C. Temperatures will drop to -9 C this afternoon and it will feel more like -14 C with the wind chill.
Periods of snow will begin again this evening but will end overnight. Expect 2 to 4 cm by tomorrow morning.
The overnight low will be -12 C, but it will feel more like -20 C with the wind chill.
It will be mainly cloudy tomorrow with a high of -11 C. It will feel like -18 C in the morning with the wind chill, and more like -13 C in the afternoon.
Expect a sunny start to the weekend with sunshine and a high of -12 C on Saturday.
