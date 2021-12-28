Ottawa weather: Chance of flurries in the capital on Tuesday

There’s a chance of snow falling in Ottawa on Tuesday and temperatures will be slightly above the seasonal average for this time of year.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of -1 C and a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. It will feel more like -11 C with the wind chill early in the day, and more like -5 C with the wind chill in the afternoon.

The freezing drizzle advisory that was in effect for Ottawa has ended.

It will be mainly cloudy this evening and temperatures will drop to -8 C overnight.

Tomorrow – expect sunshine and a high of -4 C. There’s a chance of snow in the forecast for tomorrow evening.

It will be cloudy and mild on Thursday with a high of 0 C.