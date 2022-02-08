iHeartRadio

Ottawa weather: Chance of flurries, mild weather continues

It will be another mild day in the capital and temperatures will be slightly above the seasonal average for this time of year.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -2 C. It will feel more like -10 C with the wind chill this morning, and more like -4 C this afternoon.

There is also a chance of flurries in the forecast for this evening and temperatures will drop to -11 C overnight.

Expect similar weather tomorrow – the forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -2 C. The flurries are expected to continue into the evening the overnight low will be -3 C.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 0 C.

