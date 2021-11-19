Ottawa weather: Chance of flurries on Friday

There’s a chance a chance of flurries in the capital today ahead of a slightly warmer weekend.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning and a high of 2 C.

It will be cloudy this evening and temperatures will drop down to -5 C overnight.

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with a high of 4 C. It will feel more like -7 C in the morning with the wind chill.

On Sunday, expect periods of rain and a high of 4 C.