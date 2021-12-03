Ottawa weather: Chilly on Friday ahead of a snowy weekend
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
It will be cold in the capital on Friday and snow is expected throughout the weekend.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning and wind gusting up to 40 km/h.
Expect cloudy skies throughout the day and a high of – 7 C with a wind chill of -15 C this afternoon.
Temperatures will drop to -13 C overnight, but it will feel like -18 C with the wind chill.
Snow will begin tomorrow morning with 2 to 4 centimeters expected to fall. The forecast high for Saturday is -5 C, but it will feel like -19 C in the morning with the wind chill.
On Sunday, expect more snow and a high of -4 C.
