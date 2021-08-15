Ottawa weather: Clear, sunny, and not too humid

It's a sunny Sunday without a lot of heat and humidity.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a clear, sunny sky all day Sunday with a high of 24 C and a humidex of 26.

The UV index is 7, or high.

Overnight, expect just a few clouds and a low of 11 C.

Monday's forecast is sunny with a high of 27 C and a humidex of 31.

Tuesday's outlook includes a few clouds and a chance of showers with a high of 26 C.

Wednesday is also looking cloudy with a chance of showers.

Partly sunny conditions round out the work week.