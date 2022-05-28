Ottawa weather: Cloudy and moist in the morning, but dry by the afternoon
A few rain showers moistened Ottawa Saturday morning, but the weather looks to be drying out for the rest of the weekend.
Environment Canada’s forecast for the capital includes a chance of showers up until about 9 a.m., followed by a partly sunny sky through the rest of the morning and the afternoon.
Saturday’s high is 23 C with a humidex of 25 and a UV index of 8, or very high.
Overnight, expect a clear sky and a low of 10 C.
Sunday’s forecast is partly sunny with a high of 26.
Muggy nights are in store for the start of the next week, with a low of 15 C going into Monday, and 17 C lows Monday night and Tuesday night.
Monday’s high is 28 C, while Tuesday could see a high of 30 C. Both days are looking sunny with a few clouds.
The typical high for this time of the year is around 21 C, while the low is around 10 C.
