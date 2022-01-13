Ottawa weather: Cloudy, chance of flurries on Thursday
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
It will be cloudy in the capital on Thursday with possible flurries throughout the day.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of -8 C and a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and evening. It will feel more like -12 C this morning with the wind chill.
Temperatures will continue to drop in the evening and overnight – expect a low of -21 C.
It will be sunny but bitterly cold tomorrow. Friday’s forecast calls for a high of only -16 C and a wind chill of -28 C in the afternoon. There will be a risk of frostbite tomorrow.
Saturday will be even colder – expect a high of -17 C and sunshine throughout the day
