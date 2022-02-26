Ottawa weather: Cloudy conditions to move in this afternoon
A few clouds are expected to move in over Ottawa this afternoon as the temperature rises following a frigid morning.
Environment Canada's weather forecast calls for a high of -4 C with a wind chill of -10 by the afternoon. Clouds are expected to move in around noon.
The afternoon high is still slightly below seasonal. The average high for this time of year is closer to -2 C.
The morning started off cold with a wind chill around -30 but by mid-morning, temperatures began to rise and Ottawa Public Health ended its frostbite advisory.
Overnight, clouds stick around, and there's a 30 per cent chance of flurries. The low is -6 C, about five degrees warmer than average.
Sunday's forecast is cloudy with flurries, which could be heavy at times, and a high of -2 C.
Sunshine is back in the forecast Monday with a high of -9 C. Tuesday's outlook is cloudy with a chance of flurries.
