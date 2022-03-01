Ottawa weather: Cloudy skies and snow on Tuesday
There will be flurries and periods of snow throughout the day in Ottawa on Tuesday.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for snow early this morning and afternoon. Today’s high will be -8 C, but it will feel more like -20 C with the wind chill this morning, and more like -11 C this afternoon. Expect 5 cm of snow to fall by this evening.
The snow will end this evening – tonight will be partly cloudy and there is a chance of flurries in the forecast.
Temperatures will drop to -15 C overnight, but it will feel more like -19 C with the wind chill.
It will be much warmer in Ottawa tomorrow. Expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -3 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -7 C in the afternoon.
Snow will begin again tomorrow evening, and temperatures will drop to -16 C overnight.
Thursday will be sunny but cold with a high of -10 C.
