Ottawa weather: Cloudy with possible showers on Friday

We could see more rain in Ottawa on Friday, but not to the extent of the previous two days.

Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Nearly 50 millimetres of rain fell in Ottawa the previous two days: 31.8 on Wednesday and 16.9 on Thursday.

The high on Friday will be 20 C.

Things should clear on Saturday with a high of 21 C expected. But there's a 60 per cent chance of showers returning in the evening.

On Sunday, expect a cloudy day with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of just 15 C.

The high temperatures in the upper teens will continue into next week.