Ottawa weather: Cloudy with possible showers on Friday

Rain in the ByWard Market on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

We could see more rain in Ottawa on Friday, but not to the extent of the previous two days.

Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Nearly 50 millimetres of rain fell in Ottawa the previous two days: 31.8 on Wednesday and 16.9 on Thursday.

The high on Friday will be 20 C.

Things should clear on Saturday with a high of 21 C expected. But there's a 60 per cent chance of showers returning in the evening.

On Sunday, expect a cloudy day with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of just 15 C.

The high temperatures in the upper teens will continue into next week.

