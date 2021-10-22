iHeartRadio

Ottawa weather: Cool and cloudy with a chance of showers heading into the weekend

Expect cool day in Ottawa with a chance of showers turning into clouds this evening.   

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of only 6 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. It will be partly cloudy tonight and temperatures will drop down to 1 C overnight.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with a high of 9 C and a mix of sun and cloud. Temperatures will drop to 2 C overnight.  

On Sunday, expect a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 9 C.

