Ottawa weather: Cool start to the week

It's going to be a sunny start to the week in the capital, but you might need a jacket.

Monday morning started off with a wind chill of -8. The high is expected to reach 11 C, still several degrees below normal.

We're expecting three straight days with rain after that, according to Environment Canada. Tuesday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 14 C.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers with a high of 17 C.

And Thursday will see periods of rain, with a high of 17 C again.

Friday will cool down a bit to 13 C with a mix of sun and cloud heading into the weekend.