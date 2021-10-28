Ottawa weather: Expect a cloudy and windy day on Thursday

It will be mainly cloudy in the capital today with wind gusts expected to reach 40 km/h this morning.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a cloudy day with a high of 10 C. The wind will become light this afternoon. The temperature is expected to drop to 0 C overnight.

The clouds will stick around tomorrow morning, but the sun could peak through around noon. The forecast high is 11 C and showers will roll in tomorrow evening.

Expect a rainy weekend – with showers and a high of 9 C on Saturday.

Periods of rain and a high of 11 C are in the forecast for Halloween.