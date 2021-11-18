iHeartRadio

Ottawa weather: Expect rain and above seasonal temperatures on Thursday

Rain beads off an umbrella as a man walks through downtown Ottawa Friday March 26, 2021. Heavy rain was expected throughout the day with 25-40mm expected. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

It will be mild in the capital on Thursday but you will need to bring your umbrella when leaving home.  

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for showers in the morning and a high of 11 C. Temperatures will drop down to 4 C later this afternoon.

There is a 30 per cent chance of rain this evening which will turn into a chance of flurries. The overnight low is -2 C but it will feel more like -6 C with the wind chill.

 Tomorrow, there’s a chance of flurries and a high of 2 C.

On Saturday, expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 2 C.

