Ottawa's extreme cold warning is over, but you should still bundle up
Environment Canada's extreme cold warning has ended in Ottawa, but it will still be another frigid day in the capital.
Today’s forecast calls for sunshine early in the day and a high of -11 C. It will feel more like -34 C with the wind chill this morning and more like -14 C in the afternoon.
You will want to layer up if you’re going outside – there is a risk of frostbite today. The weather agency ended its extreme cold weather warning just after 10 a.m.
Clouds will roll in mid-day and flurries are expected to begin this afternoon.
The flurries will continue in the evening and temperatures will drop to -15 C overnight, but it will feel more like -21 C with the wind chill.
Tomorrow’s forecast calls for flurries in the morning and a high of -10 C. The wind chill will make it feel like -16 C in the morning and more like -24 C in the afternoon. Temperatures will drop down to -27 C overnight.
It will be bitterly cold on Wednesday – expect sunshine and high of only -20 C.
