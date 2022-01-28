Ottawa weather: Extremely cold temperatures return for the final weekend of January

The final weekend of an extremely cold January will begin with another round of extreme cold temperatures gripping Ottawa.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Ottawa, the sixth cold temperature warning for the capital this month.

The low of -28C will challenge the record for coldest Jan. 29 in Ottawa history, which is -28.9C set back in 1952.

"A period of very cold wind chills is expected," said Environment Canada, adding the wind chill will make it feel like minus 35 degrees.

Ottawa Public Health has also issued a frostbite warning, saying expose skin can freeze in less than 10 minutes.

The forecast calls for a clear night with a low of -28C. With the wind chill, it will feel like -36.

There will be lots of sunshine this weekend, but it will be bitterly cold on Saturday. Expect sunny skies and a high of -14 C tomorrow, but it will feel more like -37 C in the morning with the wind chill and more like -22 C in the afternoon. There will be a risk of frostbite tomorrow.

It will be sunny with a high of -10 C on Sunday.

The normal temperatures for this time of a year are a high of -6C and a low of -15C.

Frostbite Warning

Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite warning for Ottawa, urging people take appropriate precautions before going outside.

Ottawa Public Health recommends wearing several layers of clothing.

Tips to prevent frostbite, according to Ottawa Public Health