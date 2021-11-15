Ottawa weather: Flurries in the forecast for Monday

Expect wet flurries and rain throughout the day in the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of showers or wet flurries this morning with a high of 3 C.

There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening and temperatures will drop down to -1 C overnight.

It will be cloudy throughout the day on Tuesday with a high of 1 C.

On Wednesday, more snow or rain and a high of 1 C.