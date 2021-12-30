Ottawa weather: Flurries on Thursday ahead of mild New Year's Eve
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
It will be mild in Ottawa over the next few days – temperatures will be above the seasonal average for this time of year.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle this morning. The high is -2 C but it will feel like -8 C with the wind chill.
There’s a chance of more snow or freezing drizzle this evening and temperatures will drop to -7 C overnight.
It will be a mild New Year’s Eve in the capital – the forecast high is 1 C and there’s a 30 per cent chance of snow.
On Saturday, expect a high of 2 C and rain showers or snow.
-
EPS homicide detectives take over investigation into human remains found in Strathcona CountyThe Edmonton Police Service is taking over the investigation into human remains discovered in Strathcona County on Monday
-
Consider other options before putting your Christmas tree to the curb in North BayIf you put your Christmas tree at the curb in North Bay, it won’t be picked up. Instead, the city is asking people to drop them off at the public works yard.
-
North Bay’s mayor and deputy mayor look ahead to 2022The calendar is flipping to 2022 and with it comes changes at the municipal level in North Bay.
-
One year later: Waterloo Region's COVID-19 vaccination rolloutSince the start of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, more than 1,069,000 doses have been administered in Waterloo Region. We take a look back at the year-long effort.
-
Post-secondary plans: BCIT joins list of schools going virtual for start of termStudents more Metro Vancouver post-secondary institutions will be starting the New Year virtually.
-
B.C. Nurses' Union slams idea that would allow some COVID-19-positive staff to keep workingThe B.C. Nurses' Union is voicing concerns about the possibility of some COVID-19-positive health-care workers being asked to continue working in B.C.
-
More than half of COVID infected health-care workers in last week eligible for third doseMore than half of health-care workers who tested positive for COVID-19 last week were eligible for a third dose of the COVID-19 booster, according to Shared Health.
-
Sick staff, COVID-19 risk has some Edmonton businesses closing or reducing servicesAt least two restaurants in the Edmonton area have closed their doors to diners amid rapidly increasing COVID-19 spread, and an industry group says more business disruptions are likely on the way.
-
Teachers' union calls Ontario's decision to delay start of school 'sadly disappointing'Teachers' unions are weighing in on the province's decision to delay the start of school by two days.