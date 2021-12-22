Ottawa weather: Flurries on Wednesday ahead of temperature drop tomorrow
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
It will be mild in the capital on Wednesday and flurries are expected throughout the day.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 0 C and a 60 per cent chance of flurries. It will feel more like -12 C in the morning with the wind chill.
It will be partly cloudy this evening and temperatures will drop to -15 C with a wind chill of -23 C overnight.
Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with a high of -9 C. It will feel like -23 C with the wind chill in the morning. Flurries are expected to begin in the evening and temperatures will drop to -8 C overnight.
Friday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of -6 C. It is expected to snow in the evening on Christmas Eve.
-
Imagine Van Gogh exhibit coming to London, Ont.The art exhibit that has been making headlines -- and maybe filling your social feed -- is set to arrive in London this fall.
-
Lab professionals working 'beyond humanly possible' to process COVID-19 tests in OntarioThe head of an association representing Ontario laboratory workers says its members are putting in long hours and being asked to cancel vacation plans to handle a huge surge in COVID-19 tests.
-
Saskatoon police chief says 2021 saw 'concerning' increase in gun useIn a wide-ranging year-end interview, Saskatoon's police chief said guns are becoming more prevalent in the community.
-
Police say motorist passed emergency vehicle in Temagami, clocked at 150 km/hA 58-year-old driver from Edmonton is facing charges following an incident Dec. 19 in Temagami in which a motorist passed an emergency vehicle that had its lights flashing.
-
U of C and U of L will both start winter classes online amid OmicronThe University of Calgary and University of Lethbridge will be moving winter term classes to start online due to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
-
Road closed at Ninth Avenue and Macleod Trail S.E. after pedestrian hitRoads are closed in downtown Calgary after a pedestrian was hit by a truck at Ninth Avenue and Macleod Trail S.E.
-
Sooke School District brings in mandatory vaccine requirement for new hiresAfter receiving advice and guidance from several stakeholders over the past few months, the Sooke School District (SD62) board of education has taken a step forward on the issue of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school district employees.
-
Porcupine Health Unit declares COVID-19 outbreaks at two schoolsThe Porcupine Health Unit said Wednesday that a COVID-19 school outbreak has been declared at École publique Renaissance (Pavillon) in Timmins and École publique Passeport Jeunesse (Elementary) in Hearst.
-
McDonald's fries shortage in Japan blamed on shipment delays due to B.C. floodingFlooding in B.C. and its impact on potato imports have led McDonald's to temporarily restrict servings of medium and large orders of fries in Japan.