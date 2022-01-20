Extreme cold temperatures set to grip Ottawa

A week that started with record-breaking snowfall could end with Ottawa’s coldest Jan. 21 in almost 80 years.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Ottawa, saying the capital could see a "prolonged period of very cold wind chills."

The forecast calls for a low of -29 C Friday morning, with the wind chill making it feel like -35.

According to the Twitter account YOW_Weather, Friday's low of -29 C would be the lowest temperature recorded in Ottawa on Jan. 21 since 1943. The low that day was -31.1 C.

The forecast calls for a clear night with a low of -29 C.

Friday will be sunny, with a high of -18 C. With the wind chill it will feel like -22 in the afternoon.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of -13 C.

The outlook for Sunday is cloudy with a low of -6 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -6 C and a low of -16 C.

FROSTBITE WARNING FOR OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite warning for Ottawa.

With a wind chill of -35 or colder, exposed skin can freeze in less than 10 minutes.

Ottawa Public Health recommends wearing several layers of clothing when you go outside.

Tips to prevent frostbite, according to Ottawa Public Health