Ottawa weather: Frigid temperatures to start the weekend

It will be a chilly start to the weekend in the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for flurries and a high of -10 C today. Snow accumulation will total about 2 cm. The wind will gust to 40km/h this afternoon which will make it feel more like -22 C.

The flurries will end this evening and temperatures will drop to -21 C overnight.

Tomorrow will be sunny but cold with a high of -11 C. It will feel like -25 C in the morning with the wind chill. Flurries are expected to begin in the evening and temperatures will drop to -12 C overnight.

Things will warm up on Sunday – expect periods of snow throughout the day and a high of 1 C.