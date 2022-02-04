Ottawa weather: Frostbite advisory issued for Ottawa
It will be a cold first weekend of February in Ottawa.
Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite advisory for Friday night and all day Saturday.
With the wind chill it will feel like -29 degrees overnight, and -20 degrees on Saturday.
The forecast calls for a cloudy evening, with skies clearing overnight. Low -21C, with the wind chill making it feel like -29.
Saturday will be sunny with a high of -14C.
Sunday will be cloudy with a high of -8C.
The outlook for Monday is periods of snow and a high of -5C, while Tuesday will be cloudy.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -5C, and a low of -14C.
Frostbite Advisory
Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite advisory for Ottawa, urging people take appropriate precautions before going outside.
Tips to prevent frostbite, according to Ottawa Public Health
- Get to a warm area before frostbite sets in
- Keep extra mittens and gloves in the car, house or school bag
- Wear larger sized mittens over your gloves
- Wear a hat
- Wear a neck warmer to protect the chin, lips and cheeks.
- Wear waterproof winter boots with room for an extra layer of socks.
We are issuing a Frostbite Advisory for overnight on February 4th and all day February 5th. Find tips on how to stay warm here: https://t.co/Px52S3oS1t pic.twitter.com/f7PhoJ7dKl— Ottawa Public Health (@OttawaHealth) February 4, 2022